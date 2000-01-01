Company Profile

Vivendi's transformation to a pure-play media firm is complete. The firm operates two main divisions: Canal+ Group (a leading producer and distributor of film and TV content in France, 51% of revenue) and Universal Music Group (the largest global music label, 47% of revenue). It also owns Gameloft and minority stakes in Telecom Italia and Telefonica.Vivendi SA is an integrated media and content group. The firm operates its business through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, and Gameloft.