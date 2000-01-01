Vivendi SA (EURONEXT:VIV)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VIV

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VIV

  • Market Cap€22.413bn
  • SymbolEURONEXT:VIV
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0000127771

Company Profile

Vivendi's transformation to a pure-play media firm is complete. The firm operates two main divisions: Canal+ Group (a leading producer and distributor of film and TV content in France, 51% of revenue) and Universal Music Group (the largest global music label, 47% of revenue). It also owns Gameloft and minority stakes in Telecom Italia and Telefonica.Vivendi SA is an integrated media and content group. The firm operates its business through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, and Gameloft.

Latest VIV news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .