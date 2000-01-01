ViveRE Communities Inc (TSX:VCOM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VCOM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VCOM
- Market CapCAD10.560m
- SymbolTSX:VCOM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINCA92853D1069
Company Profile
NSX Silver Inc is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties in Mexico. Its projects include Oso Blanco Property in Sonora State, Mexico.