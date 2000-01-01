Vivione Biosciences Inc Class A (TSX:VBI.H)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VBI.H

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VBI.H

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSX:VBI.H
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINCA9285441056

Company Profile

Vivione Biosciences Inc is engaged in the marketing and sale of a proprietary diagnostic system for the rapid detection of bacterial pathogens applicable to food safety, clinical diagnostics and other industrial markets.

Latest VBI.H news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .