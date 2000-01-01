VIVO Cannabis Inc (TSX:VIVO)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VIVO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VIVO
- Market CapCAD57.700m
- SymbolTSX:VIVO
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA92845J1049
Company Profile
ABcann Global Corp is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of medical cannabis under a license issued by Health Canada to the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, ABcann Medicinals Inc.