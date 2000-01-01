Vivoryon Therapeutics AG (EURONEXT:VVY)
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINDE0007921835
Company Profile
Probiodrug AG is a Germany based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the activities of research and development, preclinical and clinical trials. It is focused on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.