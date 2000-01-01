Company Profile

Vivoryon Therapeutics NV is a Germany based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the activities of research and development, preclinical and clinical trials. It is focused on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and cancer. The company's pipeline products includes PQ912, PQ1565 and PQ-family.Probiodrug AG is a Germany based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the activities of research and development, preclinical and clinical trials. It is focused on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.