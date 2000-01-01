Vivoryon Therapeutics NV (EURONEXT:VVY)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VVY
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VVY
- Market Cap€295.040m
- SymbolEURONEXT:VVY
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINNL00150002Q7
Company Profile
Vivoryon Therapeutics NV is a Germany based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the activities of research and development, preclinical and clinical trials. It is focused on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and cancer. The company's pipeline products includes PQ912, PQ1565 and PQ-family.Probiodrug AG is a Germany based biopharmaceutical company engaged in the activities of research and development, preclinical and clinical trials. It is focused on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.