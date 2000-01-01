Vivos Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Market Info - VVOS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VVOS

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VVOS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92859E1082

Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company provides treatment of sleep-disordered breathing including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea resulting from underdeveloped upper and lower jaws.

