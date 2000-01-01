Vivos Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:VVOS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VVOS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VVOS
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VVOS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS92859E1082
Company Profile
Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company provides treatment of sleep-disordered breathing including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea resulting from underdeveloped upper and lower jaws.