Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics Inc is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a technology offering non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical, and low-cost solution for patients with sleep-disordered breathing (SDB), including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company provides treatment of sleep-disordered breathing including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea resulting from underdeveloped upper and lower jaws.