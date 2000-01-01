VIVUS Inc (NASDAQ:VVUS)
Company Info - VVUS
- Market Cap$28.310m
- SymbolNASDAQ:VVUS
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS9285513084
Company Profile
VIVUS Incis a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for large underserved markets. Its product line includes Qsymia for sleep apnea, STENDRA for erectile dysfunction.