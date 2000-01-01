Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1782)
Company Info - 1782
- Market CapHKD350.520m
- SymbolSEHK:1782
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINKYG937491028
Company Profile
Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd provides application performance management solutions in Mainland China. Its products include APM vista SaaS Platform, NetVista Platform, and Trade QoS Monitoring.