Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1782)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1782

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1782

  • Market CapHKD350.520m
  • SymbolSEHK:1782
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG937491028

Company Profile

Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd provides application performance management solutions in Mainland China. Its products include APM vista SaaS Platform, NetVista Platform, and Trade QoS Monitoring.

Latest 1782 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .