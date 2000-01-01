Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp operates two distinct integrated businesses: Device and Platform+. Through Device business, it offers a range of high-performance Smart TVs designed to address specific consumer preferences, as well as a portfolio of soundbars that deliver immersive audio experiences. It generates revenue from the shipment of these devices to retailers and distributors across the United States, as well as directly to consumers through the website. The Platform+ business includes a state-of-the-art Smart TV operating system, SmartCast, which delivers a vast amount of content and applications through an easy-to-use interface.