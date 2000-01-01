Vizsla Silver Corp Ordinary Shares (TSX:VZLA)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VZLA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VZLA

  • Market CapCAD122.950m
  • SymbolTSX:VZLA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINCA92859G1037

Company Profile

Vizsla Silver Corp is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and acquisition of precious and base metal assets. The company own the Panuco silver-gold epithermal vein project.

Latest VZLA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .