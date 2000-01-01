Company Profile

Vmoto Ltd along with its subsidiaries engages in the scooter manufacturing business. The company is mainly engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of electric powered two-wheel vehicles, petrol two-wheel vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. It has business spread across the world which includes Australia and China. The firm sells its products on an original equipment manufacturer basis and offers products under two brands: Vmoto and Emax. The product distribution is done from approximately 40 outlets across China.Vmoto Ltd is a scooter manufacturer. The company is mainly engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of electric powered two-wheel vehicles, petrol two-wheel vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles. It offers scooters under Vmoto and Emax brands.