Company Profile

VNV Global is an investment company. It is focused on long-term investments in primarily unlisted companies in both developed and emerging markets. The company's business concept is to identify and invest in assets with potential for value appreciation with a special focus on businesses with strong network effects. The investment portfolio consists of holdings in the sectors of digital health, mobility, classifieds, and other.Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company using experience, expertise and widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation, with the focus on Russia and the other CIS states.