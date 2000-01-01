VNV Global AB Ordinary Shares (OMX:VNV)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VNV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VNV
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:VNV
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINSE0014428835
Company Profile
VNV Global is an investment company. It is focused on long-term investments in primarily unlisted companies in both developed and emerging markets. The company's business concept is to identify and invest in assets with potential for value appreciation with a special focus on businesses with strong network effects. The investment portfolio consists of holdings in the sectors of digital health, mobility, classifieds, and other.Vostok New Ventures Ltd is an investment company using experience, expertise and widespread network to identify and invest in assets with considerable potential for value appreciation, with the focus on Russia and the other CIS states.