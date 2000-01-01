Vocento SA (XMAD:VOC)

Company Profile

Vocento SA is a multimedia communication company. It provides distribution of press and other products, the sale of advertising space, newspaper printing and technical counseling on audiovisual productions. In addition, the group is also involved in the operation of various portal such as pisos.com, a real estate classified portal; infoempleo.com, an employment classified portal; and autocasion.com, a used vehicles classified portal. Geographically, all the business activities are primarily functioned through the region of Spain.Vocento SA is a multimedia communication company. It provides distribution of press and other products, sale of advertising space, newspaper printing and technical counselling on audiovisual productions.

