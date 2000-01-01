Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VCRA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VCRA

  • Market Cap$648.920m
  • SymbolNYSE:VCRA
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92857F1075

Company Profile

Vocera Communications Inc is a provider of secure, integrated, intelligent communication solutions, focused on empowering mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments.

Latest VCRA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .