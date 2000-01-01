Company Profile

Volex PLC is a global supplier of power cords and cable assembly solutions. It serves various industries such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, data centers, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and the automotive industry. The company's operating segment includes Power Cords segment which includes in the sale and manufacture of electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical/electronic devices and appliances. Cable Assemblies segment includes the sale and manufacture of cables permitting the transfer of electronic, radio frequency and optical data. It generates maximum revenue from the Power Cords segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia excluding India and also has a presence in North America, Europe, and India.