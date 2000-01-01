Volex (LSE:VLX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VLX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VLX
- Market Cap£171.560m
- SymbolLSE:VLX
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB0009390070
Company Profile
Volex PLC is a global supplier of power cords and cable assembly solutions. It serves various industries such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, data centers, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and the automotive industry. The company's operating segment includes Power Cords segment which includes in the sale and manufacture of electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical/electronic devices and appliances. Cable Assemblies segment includes the sale and manufacture of cables permitting the transfer of electronic, radio frequency and optical data. It generates maximum revenue from the Power Cords segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Asia excluding India and also has a presence in North America, Europe, and India.Volex PLC is a supplier of power and data cabling solutions. The Company offers its products to consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment and the automotive industry.