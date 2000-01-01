VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VNRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VNRX
- Market Cap$179.570m
- SymbolAMEX:VNRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDiagnostics & Research
- Currency
- ISINUS9286611077
Company Profile
VolitionRX Ltd is a clinical-stage life sciences company. The company is engaged in developing blood-based diagnostic tests for detecting and diagnosing cancer and other diseases.