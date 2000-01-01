VolitionRX Ltd (AMEX:VNRX)

North American company
Company Info - VNRX

  • Market Cap$179.570m
  • SymbolAMEX:VNRX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9286611077

Company Profile

VolitionRX Ltd is a clinical-stage life sciences company. The company is engaged in developing blood-based diagnostic tests for detecting and diagnosing cancer and other diseases.

