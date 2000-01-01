Company Profile

Volt Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration of energy metals, such as cobalt and lithium, in Canada. The company operates in a single reportable operating segment being the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources properties. It holds 100% interest in the Lac Saint Simon lithium property located in west-central Quebec.Volt Energy Corp, is engaged in the exploration and production of oil reserves as well as the exploration of energy metals, such as cobalt and lithium, in Canada.