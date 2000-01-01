Volt Energy Corp (TSX:SUPR)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - SUPR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - SUPR
- Market CapCAD5.080m
- SymbolTSX:SUPR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA92870M2040
Company Profile
Volt Energy Corp is engaged in the exploration of energy metals, such as cobalt and lithium, in Canada. The company operates in a single reportable operating segment being the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources properties. It holds 100% interest in the Lac Saint Simon lithium property located in west-central Quebec.Volt Energy Corp, is engaged in the exploration and production of oil reserves as well as the exploration of energy metals, such as cobalt and lithium, in Canada.