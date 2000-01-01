Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC)

APAC company
Market Info - VRC

Company Info - VRC

  • Market CapAUD14.860m
  • SymbolASX:VRC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000VRC9

Company Profile

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Namangale Graphite Project in Tanzania.

