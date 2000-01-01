Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC)
- Market CapAUD14.860m
- SymbolASX:VRC
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINAU000000VRC9
Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Namangale Graphite Project in Tanzania.