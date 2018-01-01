Volta Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Volta Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Company Profile

Volta Inc is engaged in the industry of commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. It builds EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers are active. As part of Volta's EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility.

