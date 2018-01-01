Volta Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Share Price

VLTA
Volta Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Specialty Retail
Ask
-
Bid
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XNYS
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This Stock can be held in:
/
Company Profile
Volta Inc is engaged in the industry of commerce-centric electric vehicle (EV) charging networks. It builds EV charging networks that capitalize on and catalyze the shift from combustion-powered miles to electric miles by placing stations where consumers are active. As part of Volta's EV charging offering, its stations allow it to enhance its site hosts' and strategic partners' core commercial interests, creating a new means for them to benefit from the transformative shift to electric mobility.
NYSE:VLTA
US92873V1026
USD
Loading Comparison
Latest VLTA NewsGo to All News >