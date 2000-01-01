Voluntis SA (EURONEXT:ALVTX)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALVTX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALVTX
- Market Cap€38.740m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALVTX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorHealth Information Services
- Currency
- ISINFR0004183960
Company Profile
Voluntis SA is engaged in developing patient-centric digital health solutions. The company offers digital solutions for diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, anticoagulation treatments, and haemophilia. The Company operates in a single segment: Development of therapeutic digital solutions based on its Theraxium platform.Voluntis SA is engaged in developing patient-centric digital health solutions. The company offers digital solutions for diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, anticoagulation treatments, and haemophilia.