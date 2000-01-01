Company Profile

Voluntis SA is engaged in developing patient-centric digital health solutions. The company offers digital solutions for diabetes, respiratory diseases, cancer, anticoagulation treatments, and haemophilia. The Company operates in a single segment: Development of therapeutic digital solutions based on its Theraxium platform.