Company Info - VLE

  • Market Cap£24.580m
  • SymbolLSE:VLE
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0032302688

Company Profile

Volvere PLC is holding company which invests in companies which require growth capital. It identifies and invests in undervalued and distressed businesses and securities as well as complementary businesses to the existing group. Its business organized into Security Solutions, Food Manufacturing and Investing & management services. Security Solution business includes digital CCTV viewing software business; Food Manufacturing consists of the manufacturing of frozen pies, and other pastry products for retailers and food service customers and the company also provides investment and management services. It generates its revenue from the UK.Volvere PLC is an investment company which invests in undervalued and distressed businesses and securities as well as complementary businesses to the existing group.

