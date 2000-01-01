Company Profile

Volvo AB is the world's second- largest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks and largest manufacturer of heavy diesel engines. Its Volvo brand sells medium- and heavy-duty trucks worldwide; the Renault brand sells various types of commercial trucks in Europe and Mack manufactures primarily vocational trucks for sale in North America. Volvo also sells buses, construction equipment, marine drive systems, aircraft engine components, and financial services.Volvo AB is primarily a truck manufacturer. Apart from selling trucks, buses and engines, the company also provides financial services.