Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Volvo Car AB Class B (OMX:VOLCAR B) Share Price

VOLCAR B

Volvo Car AB Class B

European company

Right Arrow 1

Consumer Cyclical

Right Arrow 2

Auto Manufacturers

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XSTO

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+1, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Volvo Car AB manufactures, designs, and supplies automobiles. The Company offers wide range of cars, truck, and vans.

OMX:VOLCAR B

SE0016844831

SEK

Loading Comparison

Latest VOLCAR B News