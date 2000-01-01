Company Profile

Von Roll Holding AG is a manufacturing and service company. The company focuses on products and systems for electrical power generation, power transmission, and industrial applications. It operates in business segments namely - Von Roll Insulation, and Von Roll Composites. The Insulation segment comprises the product lines of electrical insulation materials, insulated wires and resins, and varnishes. Its Composites segment comprises the composites product lines, which are sold as semi-finished goods, prepregs, tubes or machined parts. The Insulation segment derives the majority revenue. It does its sales through geographical segments that include Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America and Asia. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the EMEA region.