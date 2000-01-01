Vontier Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:VNT)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VNT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VNT

  • Market Cap$4.735bn
  • SymbolNYSE:VNT
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
  • Currency
  • ISINUS9288811014

Company Profile

Vontier Corp is an industrial technology company that offers critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry. The company offers a wide range of solutions like environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

Latest VNT news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .