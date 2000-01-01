Vontier Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:VNTW)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VNTW
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VNTW
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:VNTW
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorScientific & Technical Instruments
- Currency
- ISINUS9288811014
Company Profile
Vontier Corp is an industrial technology company that offers critical technical equipment, components, software and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry. The company offers a wide range of solutions like environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.