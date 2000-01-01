Company Profile

Vortiv Ltd is an Australia-based holding firm. It has two operating segments: minority interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited (TSI India); and Information Technology services. It is engaged in installing and managing a network of automated teller machines on behalf of major banks and bills payment system in India. The company also offers products like electronic surveillance offering and power management solutions, and cyber-security services.Transaction Solutions International Ltd specializes in electronic transaction payments industry. The company offers ATM maintenance services, self service bill payment solutions, back end transaction and settlement etc.