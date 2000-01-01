Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd Swedish Depository Receipt (OMX:VEMF SDB)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VEMF SDB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VEMF SDB
- Market CapSEK0.000m
- SymbolOMX:VEMF SDB
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINSE0007192018
Company Profile
Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is an investment company. The company invests in early and growth-stage fintech companies across emerging and frontier markets. The firm's portfolio includes Konfio, JUMO, FinanZero, and XERPA, among others.Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd is an investment company. It invests in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets.