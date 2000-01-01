Company Profile

voxeljet AG is in the business of providing 3d printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers and also specializes in Powder-binder-Jetting of plastic and sand. Its product portfolio consists of 3d printers such as VX200, VX500, VX100 etc. The company supplies its products to the industries such as Foundries, Automotive industries, Aerospace, Pumps, Architecture, Film, and Museum etc. It has Systems and Services operating segments.