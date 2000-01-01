voxeljet AG ADR (NYSE:VJET)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VJET

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VJET

  • Market Cap$55.610m
  • SymbolNYSE:VJET
  • IndustryTechnology
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92912L1070

Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It also offers customized printed products such as sand molds and plastic models through its service centers.

Latest VJET news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .