Company Profile

Voxtur Analytics Corp is a Canada based data analytics organization. It provides software and data licenses and technology managed services to the real estate industry, serving primarily the property lending and property tax sectors, both public and private. The company generates revenue from the provision of software and data licensing and technology managed services.iLOOKABOUT Corp is engaged in the visual and data intelligence business of collecting, processing and geo-coding street-level image data and aggregating additional value-added property-based data.