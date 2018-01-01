Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Voyager Life (AQUIS:VOY) Share Price

VOY

Voyager Life

UK company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

NEXX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Voyager Life PLC is a health and wellness company established to supply high-quality Cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp seed oil products.

AQUIS:VOY

GB00BLD3FF28

GBX

Loading Comparison

Latest VOY News

Go to All News >
20 December

TRADING UPDATES: InnovaDerma sees profit return; ValiRx amends licence

From Alliance News
17 December

DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Watches of Switzerland CFO banks GBP5 million

From Alliance News
19 November

IN BRIEF: Voyager Life set for progress going forward as reports loss

From Alliance News