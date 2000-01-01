Voyageurs du Monde SA (EURONEXT:ALVDM)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ALVDM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ALVDM
- Market Cap€225.730m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALVDM
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINFR0004045847
Company Profile
Voyageurs du Monde SA is engaged in providing travel services in France and internationally. It organizes individual personalized trips, honeymoons, family holidays, romantic weekend trips, world, and guided tours, cruise tours, and adventure and diving trips to Japan, Italy, Egypt, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, the United States, Brazil, and Greece among other destinations.Voyageurs du Monde SA is a travel agency. The Company is organized around 6 activity areas: organization of personalized individual trips, adventure trips, group trips, standard guided tours, and business trips.