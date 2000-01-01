Company Profile

Voyageurs du Monde SA is engaged in providing travel services in France and internationally. It organizes individual personalized trips, honeymoons, family holidays, romantic weekend trips, world, and guided tours, cruise tours, and adventure and diving trips to Japan, Italy, Egypt, Australia, South Africa, Indonesia, the United States, Brazil, and Greece among other destinations.Voyageurs du Monde SA is a travel agency. The Company is organized around 6 activity areas: organization of personalized individual trips, adventure trips, group trips, standard guided tours, and business trips.