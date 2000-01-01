Voztelecom OIGAA360 SA (XMAD:VOZ)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VOZ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VOZ

  • Market Cap€19.620m
  • SymbolXMAD:VOZ
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorTelecom Services
  • Currency
  • ISINES0105156006

Company Profile

Voztelecom OIGAA360 SA is a cloud and IP telephony communications company. It provides services including fixed, mobile, and Internet access to small and medium enterprises.

Latest VOZ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .