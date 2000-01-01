VP Bank AG (SIX:VPBN)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VPBN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VPBN
- Market CapCHF0.000m
- SymbolSIX:VPBN
- IndustryFinancial Services
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINLI0315487269
Company Profile
VP Bank AG is a global private bank. It is in the business of asset management and investment advisory services for private individuals and intermediaries and also involved in the lending business, money market, and interbank activities and trading activities. The bank is present in Switzerland, Luxembourg, British Virgin Islands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia. It operates under Client Business Liechtenstein, Client Business International, and corporate center segments. These segments encompass international private banking and business in Leichtenstein, local universal banking, and credit businesses, group investment, product and market management, processing of the business transaction and financing of residential properties.VP Bank AG is a global private bank. The bank and its subsidiaries are in the business of asset management and investment advisory services for private individuals and intermediaries and also involved in the lending business.