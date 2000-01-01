Company Profile

VP Bank AG is a global private bank. It is in the business of asset management and investment advisory services for private individuals and intermediaries and also involved in the lending business, money market, and interbank activities and trading activities. The bank is present in Switzerland, Luxembourg, British Virgin Islands, Singapore, Hong Kong, Russia. It operates under Client Business Liechtenstein, Client Business International, and corporate center segments. These segments encompass international private banking and business in Leichtenstein, local universal banking, and credit businesses, group investment, product and market management, processing of the business transaction and financing of residential properties.