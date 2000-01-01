Company Profile

Vp PLC provides rental and sale of equipment and related services. The company operates under the divisions such as UK Forks, Groundforce, Airpac Bukom Oilfield Services, Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, TPA and TR Group. It serves to infrastructure, construction, housebuilding, oil and gas industries. Its reportable segments are the two units, the United Kingdom which is the key revenue driver and International.