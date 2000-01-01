VPCL Ltd (ASX:VPC)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VPC
- Market CapAUD4.520m
- SymbolASX:VPC
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINAU000000VPC3
Company Profile
Velpic Ltd is engaged in the provision of a cloud-based video e-learning software platform. It operates in two business division Software-as-a-Service business and a digital branding and consulting business.