VPower Group International Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1608)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1608

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1608

  • Market CapHKD6.277bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1608
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG939541085

Company Profile

VPower Group International Holdings Ltd owns and operates utility-grade distributed power generation systems. It operates and leases DPG stations; and designs, integrates, and sells gas and diesel-fired generator-sets and power generation systems.

Latest 1608 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .