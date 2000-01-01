VR Education Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:VRE)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VRE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VRE

  • Market Cap£14.770m
  • SymbolLSE:VRE
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Application
  • Currency
  • ISINIE00BG0HDR01

Company Profile

VR Education Holdings PLC is a virtual reality software and technology company. It develops and commercialized ENGAGE, its online virtual social learning and presentation platform.

Latest VRE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

VRE Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .