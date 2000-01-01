VR Resources Ltd (TSX:VRR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRR
- Market CapCAD20.140m
- SymbolTSX:VRR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA91831M1059
Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd is an emerging junior exploration company in the copper space and is focused on exploring for large copper-gold mineral systems in the western United States. VR owns 100% of its exploration assets and will also evaluate new opportunities.