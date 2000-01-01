Company Profile

Vranken Pommery Monopole is engaged in production and distribution of Champagnes and is also involved in distribution of rose wine. Its brands include Champagne Pommery, Vranken's Demoiselle and Diamant Champagnes, Charles Lafitte and Heidsieck Monopole.