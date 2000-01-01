Vranken Pommery Monopole (EURONEXT:VRAP)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - VRAP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - VRAP
- Market Cap€121.160m
- SymbolEURONEXT:VRAP
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Wineries & Distilleries
- Currency
- ISINFR0000062796
Company Profile
Vranken Pommery Monopole is engaged in production and distribution of Champagnes and is also involved in distribution of rose wine. Its brands include Champagne Pommery, Vranken's Demoiselle and Diamant Champagnes, Charles Lafitte and Heidsieck Monopole.Vranken Pommery Monopole is engaged in production and distribution of Champagnes and is also involved in distribution of rose wine. Its brands include Champagne Pommery, Vranken's Demoiselle and Diamant Champagnes, Charles Lafitte and Heidsieck Monopole.