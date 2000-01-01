Company Profile

Vroom Inc is engaged in the business of buying and selling used vehicles through its e-commerce platform. The company functions in three segments namely, Ecommerce, which involves retail sales of used vehicles through the company's ecommerce platform and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales. The TDA reportable segment represents retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales. The wholesale reportable segment represents sales of used vehicles through wholesale auctions.