Company Info - VRM

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:VRM
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINUS92918V1098

Company Profile

Vroom Inc is engaged in the business of buying and selling used vehicles through its e-commerce platform. The company functions in three segments namely, Ecommerce, which involves retail sales of used vehicles through the company's ecommerce platform and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales. The TDA reportable segment represents retail sales of used vehicles from TDA and fees earned on sales of value-added products associated with those vehicles sales. The wholesale reportable segment represents sales of used vehicles through wholesale auctions.

