Company Profile

VSE Corp is a United States-based company operates as a diversified service and supply activity. The company operates through three segments. The supply-chain management group provides sourcing, logistics, data management, and other services to help clients with supply-chain management efforts. The aviation group provides parts, supply-chain solutions, and other services for aviation jet aircraft engines and engine accessories. The federal services group provides military sales, refurbishment, and various other services to the U.S. Army and other customers along with providing technical and consulting services. The United States Postal Service and U.S. Department of Defense are the company's largest customers, jointly accounting for the majority of the company's sales.VSE Corp is a diversified services and supply chain management company. It provides logistics and distribution services for legacy systems and equipment. It also provides parts, supply-chain solutions, and other services for aviation jet aircraft engines.