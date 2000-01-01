VTech Holdings Ltd (SEHK:303)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 303
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 303
- Market CapHKD0.000m
- SymbolSEHK:303
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorCommunication Equipment
- Currency
- ISINBMG9400S1329
Company Profile
VTech Holdings Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of consumer electronic products. It also provides contract manufacturing services. VTech's diverse collection of products include Telephone Products, Business Phones, Electronic Learning Toys, Baby Monitors and Hospitality Products. It offers turnkey services to customers in a number of product categories. The company operates through four geographical segments, North America including the United States and Canada, Europe, Asia Pacific and Others, which covers sales of electronic products to the rest of the world. VTech generates majority of its revenue from North America and Europe.VTech Holdings Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing and distribution of telecommunication , and electronic learning products in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of World. It also provides contract manufacturing services.