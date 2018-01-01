Vtex Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:VTEX) Share Price

Interactive Investor
Vtex Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX

Vtex Ordinary Shares - Class A

North American company

Technology

Software - Application

Company Profile

Vtex provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. It generates maximum revenues from Brazil followed by Latin America and the rest of the world.

NYSE:VTEX

KYG9470A1022

USD

