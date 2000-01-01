Company Profile

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. In 2019, Vulcan sold 215 million tons of aggregates, 13 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2019, the company had more than 16 billion tons of aggregates reserves.Vulcan Materials Co is a producer of construction aggregates including crushed stone, sand and gravel; and asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete in the United States. These materials are used to build the roads, tunnels, bridges, railroads and airports.