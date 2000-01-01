Company Profile

Vulcan Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company holds an interest in Springdale Project, Red Cross Lake Project and Voisey's Bay South Project.Vulcan Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador.