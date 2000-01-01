Vulcan Minerals Inc (TSX:VUL)
Vulcan Minerals Inc (TSX:VUL)
Market Cap: CAD2.150m
Symbol: TSX:VUL
Industry: Basic Material
ISIN: CA9289451044
Vulcan Minerals Inc is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral and petroleum and natural gas properties in Newfoundland and Labrador. The company holds an interest in Springdale Project, Red Cross Lake Project and Voisey's Bay South Project.