Company Profile

VVC Exploration Corp is a Canada-based company. It engaged in the exploration and development of precious and base metals mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company's projects comprise of Samalayuca, Cumeral, La Tuna, and Timmins. The company operates in one reportable operating segment, being Mineral Exploration. The company's mineral resource properties are located in Mexico and Canada.VVC Exploration Corp is a Canada-based company. It is in the business of acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the mineral sector.