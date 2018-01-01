Vyant Bio Inc (NASDAQ:VYNT) Share Price

VYNT
Vyant Bio Inc
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
Company Profile
Vyant Bio Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. With capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it is identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities. Leveraging these modalities, Vyant Bio is able to capitalize on repurposed and novel compounds and then partner with others to further develop and commercialize valuable therapeutics and new treatments for patients. The company operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX, and vivoPharm. Vyant Bio has offices in Europe and Australia.
